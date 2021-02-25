Banco Santander Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,418 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 2,956 call options.

SAN opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,614 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 850,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

