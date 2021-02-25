Bangor Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 3,295 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04.

