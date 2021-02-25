Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

