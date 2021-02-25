Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.