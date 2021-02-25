Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

