Bangor Savings Bank Makes New $318,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

