Bangor Savings Bank Makes New $423,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

