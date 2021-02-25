Bank of America Upgrades Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to “Buy”

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

