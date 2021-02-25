Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.68.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock traded down C$1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$106.40. 1,362,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,734. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$108.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$98.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

