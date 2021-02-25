Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$104.00 to C$110.00. The stock traded as high as C$24.25 and last traded at C$105.82, with a volume of 1747011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.80.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.68.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.