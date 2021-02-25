Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Upgraded by CSFB to Outperform

CSFB upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$108.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$97.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$104.18.

Shares of BMO opened at C$107.80 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$89.11.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.16%.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

