Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.99. 2,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

