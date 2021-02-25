Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 351,860 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,305,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,815,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,027. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $179.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

