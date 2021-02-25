Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 388,550 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,752,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.13. 115,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,716. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

