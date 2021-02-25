Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 5.39% of Fastenal worth $1,510,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

FAST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,427. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

