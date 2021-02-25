Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.68 Billion Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,675,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.58. 36,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

