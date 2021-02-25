Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,295 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of PepsiCo worth $2,644,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.29. 91,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,602. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.