Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BKIMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.
BKIMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
