Barclays Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

