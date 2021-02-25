Barclays Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $87.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $61.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.60.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Magna International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.