Barclays Increases Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $190.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.54. 781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,478. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,690 shares of company stock worth $9,381,936. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.