Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Schroders from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schroders currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $47.84 on Monday. Schroders has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

