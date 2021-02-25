Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 73,323 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

