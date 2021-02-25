Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on B. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.29.

B opened at $55.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

