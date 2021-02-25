Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

