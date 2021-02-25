Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

Cars.com stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $963.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after buying an additional 187,341 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 103,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

