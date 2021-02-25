Barry M. Olliff Sells 11,500 Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £60,375 ($78,880.32).

CLIG stock opened at GBX 482 ($6.30) on Thursday. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 556 ($7.26). The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 483.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.97%.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

