Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 144,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

