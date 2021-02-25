Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.95-7.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.88-49.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.03 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 715,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,602. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

