Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) (ASX:BPT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.47.

Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

