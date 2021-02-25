Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 451 Average PT from Analysts

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

BEZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LON:BEZ traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 352.20 ($4.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,420,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Beazley plc has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.74.

In related news, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

About Beazley plc (BEZ.L)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

