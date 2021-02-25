Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.70 ($42.00).

ETR BDT opened at €45.40 ($53.41) on Wednesday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a fifty-two week high of €55.40 ($65.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.64. The stock has a market cap of $458.32 million and a P/E ratio of 124.59.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

