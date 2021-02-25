Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Down to $113.46

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.46, but opened at $105.00. Best Buy shares last traded at $109.79, with a volume of 95,584 shares trading hands.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

