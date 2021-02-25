BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00698859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003552 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

