Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $152.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.89 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

