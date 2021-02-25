BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

