Binance USD Price Down 0% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $4.56 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.53 or 0.00702391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00038386 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,291,952,110 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

