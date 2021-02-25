Bingo Industries Limited (BIN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

Bingo Industries Limited (ASX:BIN) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31.

In related news, insider Daniel Tartak 106,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th.

Bingo Industries Company Profile

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

