Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 611,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 600,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIOC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $83.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

