BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,539,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 907,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

