BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 442.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $136.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.