BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Down 7.7%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 1,060,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,915,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

BLRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.08.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

