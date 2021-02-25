BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Trading Down 7.7%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 1,060,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,915,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.08.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

