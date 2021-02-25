BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.06). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

