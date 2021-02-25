BitCapitalVendor 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,290.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $83,290.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.72 or 0.00736654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00036835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00061220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

