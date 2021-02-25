Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $214,339.95 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,698.70 or 0.99788061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00039314 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.57 or 0.00468984 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.00870933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00288444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00125745 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,863,728 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.