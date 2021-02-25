BitCore Hits Market Capitalization of $7.73 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $7.73 million and $2,849.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,071.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.80 or 0.03156469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00371933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.01037346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.18 or 0.00425263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00392222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00256479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00023068 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,545,314 coins and its circulating supply is 18,044,354 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.