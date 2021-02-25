BitTorrent 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $343.91 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $343.91 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001648 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,972,887,713 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

