BitTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $31,003.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTube has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.63 or 0.00423350 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 462.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

