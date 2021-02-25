Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (BDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

BDI opened at C$3.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.12. Black Diamond Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$197.47 million and a P/E ratio of -46.44.

Get Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDI shares. Cormark boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) to C$4.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.